6 Feared Missing as Major Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar, 31 Fire Tenders on Spot

A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said. At least six people are feared missing in the massive fire that broke out at a godown of shoes.

No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said. The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet. Rescue operations are underway and efforts are on to control the blaze.

“It’s a major category fire and the fire-fighting operation may continue till late evening. As far as casualties are concerned, we have not found any bodies. The factory owner is saying that six workers are missing. They may be trapped inside but we cannot confirm or deny it at this moment,” Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

According to Garg, the fire control room received a call at 8.22am regarding fire at a shoe factory in Peeragarhi Udyog Nagar. Initially, 24 fire tenders were sent. As the fire was big, seven more such vehicles were rushed. The fire fighting operation is still on.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parminder Singh said the building also has a godown of shoes. Two ambulances have also been called to the spot. Five-six persons are suspected to be inside the premises, he said.

