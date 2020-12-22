News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Major Fire Breaks Out at Slum Near Kolkata's EM Bypass, 10 Fire Engines on Spot

Representative image

Representative image

Fire brigade sources said 10 fire engines are fighting the flames, which have been aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties.

A major fire has broken out in a number of shanties at Duttabad, adjacent to E M Bypass in Salt Lake area of the city and located next to an apartment building on Tuesday. Fire brigade sources said 10 fire engines are fighting the flames, which have been aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties.

The news of the inferno was informed to the fire brigade at 6.38 pm but there is no report of any casualty so far, the sources said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The fire disrupted movement of vehicles on the busy E M Bypass with onlookers crowding nearby areas and firefighters parking their vehicles and cordoning a portion of the thoroughfare.


