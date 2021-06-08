india

Major Fire Breaks Out in Building Near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu
1-MIN READ

Major Fire Breaks Out in Building Near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu

Image of the blaze at the scene. (Image: Twitter)

The fire is believed to be the result of an electrical short circuit.

A major fire broke out in a building situated near the natural cave of Hindu devotional shrine Mata Vaishno Devi on Tuesday, located at the Trikuta Hills in Reasi District of Jammu and Kashmir.

The fire is believed to be the result of an electrical short circuit, and it broke out inside a cash counting room that suffered a lot of damage. However, it is located some distance away from the main shrine.

The blaze is now under control, officials said, and no deaths have been reported yet. Fire fighting operations are underway.

first published:June 08, 2021, 17:59 IST