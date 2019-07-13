Major Fire Breaks Out in Kolkata's Nandaram Market, Brings Back Memories of 2008 Inferno
No casualty was reported so far as shopowners and customers were evacuated from the 13-storey building, which housed one of the biggest wholesale markets in the country, a senior official of the fire services department said.
Kolkata: A major fire breaks out at Nandaram Market in the Burrabazar area in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: A major fire broke out at Nandaram Market in the Burrabazar area here on Saturday, bringing back memories of the inferno in the same building in 2008.
No casualty was reported so far as shopowners and customers were evacuated from the 13-storey building, which housed one of the biggest wholesale markets in the country, a senior official of the fire services department said.
As many as 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze that had engulfed a textile godown on the ninth floor, he added. "The fire started around 3 pm. There is no casualty and no one is trapped inside," the official said.
West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose rushed to the area soon after the blaze broke out and reviewed the fire-fighting operation.
"Armed with masks and other gear, the firemen are fighting hard to bring the blaze under control," he told reporters, while expressing unhappiness over the fire-fighting measures in the building.
Some who owned shops on the other floors were seen shifting their wares from the building.
A major fire broke out at Nandaram Market in January 2008, which was brought under "complete control" after about 90 hours. The Army had to be called in and over 3,000 shops were gutted.
According to the firemen, Saturday's fire was likely due to a short-circuit.
"The blaze is continuing even after three hours. Smoke is billowing out of the building and has covered the entire commercial area," fire service officials said. The firemen were facing difficulties in controlling the blaze as huge quantities of inflammable articles were stored on the floor where the fire was raging on, they added.
Police have closed the arterial Brabourne Road, on which the building stands, to vehicular traffic, which is being diverted through other roads. Bagri Market on Canning Street in the vicinity had caught fire that raged on for over three days in September last year.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Boney Kapoor on DGP's Claim that Sridevi Was Murdered: Don't Want to React to Such Stupid Stories
- Vivek Oberoi Slammed Over Tweet on India's Defeat in World Cup 2019 Semi-final
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Blaupunkt Launching QLED 4K TV in India at Rs 64,999
- Kohli Lends Support to 'Honest & Committed' de Villiers