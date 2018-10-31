English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Major Fire Breaks Out in Plastic Factory in Kerala
At least 30 fire tenders have been trying to put out the blaze, which broke out around 7 pm.
Image for Representative Purpose Only
Thiruvananthapuram: A major fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing unit in Manvilla near here on Wednesday night.
There was, however, no casualty, police said, citing preliminary reports. At least 30 fire tenders have been trying to put out the blaze, which broke out around 7 pm.
Workers, who were in the unit, managed to rush out as soon as the fire broke out, some of the workers said.
Visuals aired by TV channels showed thick smoke billowing out of the unit as fire tenders are fighting the blaze for four hours.
Two persons, who felt uneasy after inhaling the fumes, have been hospitalised.
People living nearby are being evacuated.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
