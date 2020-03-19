Major Fire Engulfs 30 Shanties in Pune Slum, None Injured
The blaze broke out around 2 am on Thursday and took more than an hour to douse the flames after several cylinders exploded, an official said
Image for Representation. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Around 30 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a slum area of Pune early on
Thursday, a fire brigade official said.
However, there was no report of any casualty in the incident that took place in Wadarwadi area, the official said.
"The blaze broke out around 2 am on Thursday. After being alerted about it, water tankers were sent to the spot. It took more than an hour to douse the flames," the official said.
"A couple of cylinders exploded during the fire," the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is being ascertained.
