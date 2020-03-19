Major Fire Engulfs 30 Shanties in Pune Slum, None Injured

Around 30 shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out in a slum area of Pune early on

Thursday, a fire brigade official said.

However, there was no report of any casualty in the incident that took place in Wadarwadi area, the official said.

"The blaze broke out around 2 am on Thursday. After being alerted about it, water tankers were sent to the spot. It took more than an hour to douse the flames," the official said.

"A couple of cylinders exploded during the fire," the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is being ascertained.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.