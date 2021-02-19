Major Fire Guts Palakkad’s NoorJehan Eatery, No Casualty Reported

In what came as a sad news for biryani lovers in Palakkad, Kerala, NoorJehan’s Open Grill, a popular restaurant known for its halal and live barbeque preparations, was completely gutted on Friday.

A major fire broke out in the restaurant after a suspected short circuit. According to local media, no casualties from the scene have been reported. As per a report in The Newsminute, customers and people working in the restaurant ran out as soon as the fire broke out.

Several units of the fire brigade were immediately stationed at the site. Used and stored gas cylinders were also removed from the kitchen. But until the operations started, the hotel had been burnt beyond recognition.

Fire officials are currently trying to investigate the cause behind the fire. Possible causes being looked into are a spark from the power transformer located next to the hotel or sparking in the power unit of the restaurant. District Fire force official Arun Basker told The Newsminute, "The fire started in the kitchen. Now it is under control. The exact reason is not known but it started in the kitchen. LPG cylinders were removed safely. The building is partially gutted in fire."

The fire broke out on the ground floor where the restaurant functioned in a three-story building. Reports mention that a building adjacent to the Noorjehan hotel also caught fire. Fortunately, no cases of any casualty has been reported from the spot.

Noorjehan is located in a busy locality in Palakkad town, packed with commercial establishments. The restaurant is on the road leading towards the IMA junction from the stadium bus stand.