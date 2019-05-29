English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Major Fire in a Bamboo Store House in Kolkata, None injured
The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze.
Fire breaks out at Rifle Range Road, Park Circus, 12 fire tenders present at the spot. (ANI Photo)
Kolkata: A fire broke out at a godown in Park Circus area of south Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.
At least 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, the official said.
An officer of Kolkata Police said that there was no casualty in the incident.
There is no report of anyone trapped in the blaze, he said.
The facility is situated near railway tracks in Sealdah South section of Eastern Railway.
Train services were not affected due to the fire since the godown is situated at a safe distance from the south section tracks, ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.
