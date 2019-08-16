A major general in the Assam Rifles in the northeast was dismissed and his pension was cancelled after he was charged of sexual harassment.

"Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has confirmed the sentence awarded to the officer. The decision of the Chief of Army Staff was intimated to the Major General by the 2 Corps Commander Lt Gen MJS Kahlon today in Ambala," Army officials told news agency ANI.

The case dates back to 2015 in Nagaland where the Major General was attached to Chandimandir under the Army’s Western Command. A young captain had accused the Major General of calling her late at night and misbehaving with her. The rank and pension have been stripped of the Major General.

The court martial proceedings against Major General RS Jaswal were confirmed by Army chief General Bipin Rawat, even though the orders were signed by the Army chief in July itself.

The officer, however, has denied the charges made by the Captain-rank officer.

