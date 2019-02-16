English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Major Killed in Nowshera's IED Blast Was Set to Marry Next Month in Doon, Neighbours Throng 'Wedding' House
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a tweet said his government stands with the bereaved family in this difficult time.
Wedding Card of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht. The marriage was scheduled on March 7.
Dehradun: Retired police officer SS Bisht was busy preparing for the marriage of his son Major Chitresh Singh Bisht (31) when his phone rang on Saturday evening. The call had left the father shocked and numb, crashing all his hopes at once.
An official over phone informed that his younger son was killed while defusing a land mine in Kashmir's Nowshera sector on Saturday.
“During sanitisation of tracks in the sector, mines were detected on the track. Major Bisht was leading the bomb disposal team and diffused one bomb successfully,” an official note said.
"While neutralising a mine, the device got activated and the officer suffered grievous injuries and attained martyrdom," the note added.
Major Bisht’s father SS Bisht found it very tough to control his emotions as mourners thronged the house since the news broke. "He (Major Bisht) was to tie nuptial knot on March 7,” the grieving father said while wiping his tears.
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a tweet said that the entire country stands with the bereaved family in this difficult time.
The officer’s death comes amid national outrage over the Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF jawans on Thursday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said the explosion on Saturday took place around 3 pm.
राजौरी के नौशेरा सेक्टर में IED ब्लास्ट में उत्तराखंड के लाल मेजर चित्रेश बिष्ट शहीद हुए हैं। मैं मेजर चित्रेश के सर्वोच्च बलिदान को कोटि कोटि नमन करते हुए उनके परिजनों के प्रति सांत्वना व्यक्त करता हूं और भरोसा दिलाता हूं कि पूरा देश मुश्किल समय में उनके साथ खड़ा है। pic.twitter.com/AFys8y6Bwn— त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत (@tsrawatbjp) February 16, 2019
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
