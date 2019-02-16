Major Killed in Nowshera's IED Blast Was Set to Marry Next Month in Doon, Neighbours Throng 'Wedding' House

Retired police officer SS Bisht was busy preparing for the marriage of his son Major Chitresh Singh Bisht (31) when his phone rang on Saturday evening. The call had left the father shocked and numb, crashing all his hopes at once.An official over phone informed that his younger son was killed while defusing a land mine in Kashmir's Nowshera sector on Saturday.“During sanitisation of tracks in the sector, mines were detected on the track. Major Bisht was leading the bomb disposal team and diffused one bomb successfully,” an official note said."While neutralising a mine, the device got activated and the officer suffered grievous injuries and attained martyrdom," the note added.Major Bisht’s father SS Bisht found it very tough to control his emotions as mourners thronged the house since the news broke. "He (Major Bisht) was to tie nuptial knot on March 7,” the grieving father said while wiping his tears.Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in a tweet said that the entire country stands with the bereaved family in this difficult time.The officer’s death comes amid national outrage over the Pulwama suicide bombing that killed 40 CRPF jawans on Thursday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said the explosion on Saturday took place around 3 pm.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.