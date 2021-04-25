Major Ports Waive All Charges For Ships Carrying Oxygen, Related Equipment Cargo for Three Months

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways in an order on Sunday said all major ports will waive off all charges for ships carrying oxygen and oxygen related equipment cargo for three months or until further notice.

The charges will be waived off for vessels carrying consignments of Medical Grade Oxygen, Oxygen Tanks, Oxygen Bottles, Portable Oxygen Generators, Oxygen Concentrators, Steel Pipes for manufacturing Oxygen Cylinders and associated equipment.

“Government of India is deeply engaged in handling the crisis related to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country and taking all steps to counter the situation through appropriate and innovative measures", the government order read.

The order comes a day after Centre on Saturday waived off customs duty and health cess on the import of Covid vaccines and oxygen with immediate effect for a period of three months. The order to wave off the custom duty came after a high-level meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India battles a devastating second Covid wave.

RELATED NEWS PM to Virtually Inaugurate Three-day Maritime India Summit on Tuesday

The order also states that Port Chairmen shall personally supervise logistic operations to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments for berthing of such vessel on top priority in the port, unloading of oxygen-related cargo, coordination with Customs and other authorities for speedy clearance/documentation and expeditious evacuation of oxygen-related cargo from port.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will monitor the details of such vessels, cargo and time taken in the port from the time vessel entered in the port limits to exit of cargo from port gate.

Moreover, to fast-track passage of imported oxygen and coronavirus-related medicines, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has asked such importers to fill up a single-page online form giving description of the goods and its end use, in case of difficulty faced by them in getting prompt customs clearance. The CBIC, which is the apex body related to customs duty and clearances, has already made public the names and contact details of nodal officers for facilitating COVID-19 customs assistance to trade and has asked all customs zones to clear such items in the shortest possible time.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here