CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Politics » Major Relief to Cong as Karnataka HC Sets Aside Order Blocking INC, Bharat Jodo Yatra Twitter Handles
1-MIN READ

Major Relief to Cong as Karnataka HC Sets Aside Order Blocking INC, Bharat Jodo Yatra Twitter Handles

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 18:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Appellant would provide screenshots of Twitter handle and also such other forums before offending material is removed, the Karnataka High Court said. (Photo: PTI)

Appellant would provide screenshots of Twitter handle and also such other forums before offending material is removed, the Karnataka High Court said. (Photo: PTI)

Congress had approached the Karnataka High Court against the commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District's order

In a major relief to Congress, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday set aside a trial court’s order to Twitter Inc on banning INC and Bharat Jodo Yatra handles over alleged unauthorised use of music from film KGF Chapter-2.

“Appellant would provide screenshots of Twitter handle and also such other forums before offending material is removed,” the Karnataka High Court said.

Congress had approached the Karnataka High Court against the commercial court for Bengaluru Urban District’s order to temporarily block Twitter handles of INC and Bharat Jodo Yatra in a copyright infringement case.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

first published:November 08, 2022, 18:11 IST
last updated:November 08, 2022, 18:15 IST