'Major Role in Ensuring Healthy Economy': PM Modi Applauds Chartered Accountants on CA Day

The Chartered Accountants Day or CA Day is celebrated on July 1 every year. This aims to commemorate the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by the Parliament in 1949.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended wishes on CA Day 2020, by giving a nod to the contributions made by the CA community in the country.

“Our industrious CA community has a major role to play in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy. Their services to the nation are deeply valued. Greetings on Chartered Accountants Day," said the Prime Minister in a tweet.

Our industrious CA community has a major role to play in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy. Their services to the nation are deeply valued. Greetings on Chartered Accountants Day. pic.twitter.com/HnJLKTheIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2020

The adjoining video clip had a voiceover from the Prime Minister in Hindi. PM Modi could be heard saying, “Indian chartered accountants are known worldwide for their higher understanding and financial skills.”

“There are four purushartha in our Shastras - Dharma, Artha, Kaam and Moksha. When we discuss Dharma and Moksha, sages come to the foreview, similarly, chartered accountants are responsible to show the correct path for economy related subjects”.

Calling Chartered Accountants the "architects of the nation’s economy", Prime Minister Modi likened them to doctors, as they devote their lives to uplift the economic health of an entire country.

The video concluded with Modi extending best wishes to the CA community for the establishment of the ICAI.