Major Terror Attack Averted as Cops Defuse 15-kg IED in J-K’s Udhampur | WATCH

An improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. The police later reached the spot and defused the IED, averting a major attack.

The cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area on Monday, PTI reported citing officials.

#WATCH | J&K: Police personnel defused IED recovered in Basantgarh area of Udhampur yesterday. pic.twitter.com/uOIyKiAdTI— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Besides IED, officials also recovered one coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A suspect has been detained and a case has been registered at Basantgarh police station. Further investigation is underway.

