Home » News » India » J&K: Major Terror Attack Averted As 4 Militants Killed in 2 Separate Encounters; 10kg IED Recovered
1-MIN READ

J&K: Major Terror Attack Averted As 4 Militants Killed in 2 Separate Encounters; 10kg IED Recovered

By: News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 21:45 IST

Delhi, India

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the areas. (File photo/News18)

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the areas. (File photo/News18)

In Awantipora, Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Mukhtar Bhat was among other terrorists who were gunned down by security forces

A major terror attack was averted on Tuesday as four terrorists were gunned down in two separate encounters in south Kashmir by security forces, while three hybrid militants were arrested and a 10 kg IED was recovered from their possession in Srinagar.

Vijay Kumar, Additional Director of Police, said three terrorists were gunned down in the Awantipora area, and one was killed in the Bijbehara area.

In Awantipora, Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Mukhtar Bhat was among other terrorists, and as per the source, he along with fidayeen terrorists were on a mission for a suicide attack on the security forces camp. During the searches, an AK-74 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, and a pistol were recovered from the spot.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Semthan area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district following information about the presence of militants there.

first published:November 01, 2022, 21:36 IST
last updated:November 01, 2022, 21:45 IST