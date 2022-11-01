J&K: Major Terror Attack Averted As 4 Militants Killed in 2 Separate Encounters; 10kg IED Recovered

A major terror attack was averted on Tuesday as four terrorists were gunned down in two separate encounters in south Kashmir by security forces, while three hybrid militants were arrested and a 10 kg IED was recovered from their possession in Srinagar.

Vijay Kumar, Additional Director of Police, said three terrorists were gunned down in the Awantipora area, and one was killed in the Bijbehara area.

In Awantipora, Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Mukhtar Bhat was among other terrorists, and as per the source, he along with fidayeen terrorists were on a mission for a suicide attack on the security forces camp. During the searches, an AK-74 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, and a pistol were recovered from the spot.

#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: LeT cmdr Mukhtar Bhat among the 3 killed terrorists. As per source, he along with FT was going for fidayeen attack on SFs camp. 01 AK-74 rifle, 01 AK-56 rifle & 1 pistol recovered. Awantipora Police & Army averted a major terror incident: ADGP Kashmir https://t.co/oTrmFV2Neg — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 1, 2022

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Semthan area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district following information about the presence of militants there.

