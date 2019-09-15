Major UP Rivers in Spate, Water Level Breaches Danger Mark in Many Areas
The Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Hamipur and Chillaghat (Banda), the Betwa river is above the red mark in Hamirpur.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: Major rivers in Uttar Pradesh were in spate and some of them were flowing above the danger mark due to release of water from various dams, official sources said on Sunday.
According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) report, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Ballia and Ghazipur. In Varanasi, Allahabad and Badaun, the water level in the river is nearing the danger mark.
Similarly, the Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Hamipur and Chillaghat (Banda), the Betwa river is above the red mark in Hamirpur. The Sharda and Ghagra rivers are above the red mark in Palliakalan (Lakhimpur) and Elgin Bridge in Barabanki respectively, it said.
The rise is water level in rivers are due to release of water from various dams in the state. The state government has issued instructions for immediate relief and rescue measures in the affected villages.
