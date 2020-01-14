Take the pledge to vote

Makar Sakranti Ganga Sagar Mela 2020: Date, Timing and Significance

Every year on Makar Sakranti, hundreds of thousands of Hindus flock to Gangasagar to take a holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Makar Sakranti Ganga Sagar Mela 2020: Date, Timing and Significance
One of the biggest fairs in India, the famous Ganga Sagar Mela is undertaking on the banks of Ganga at the Gangasagar or Sagardwip, in West Bengal. The 10-day long festival is being held this year between January 8 and January 18. The day of Makar Sakranti, January 14, holds a special significance in the Ganga Sagar Mela.

Every year on Makar Sakranti, hundreds of thousands of Hindus flock to Gangasagar to take a holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal. The devotees then offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple. As said, the Gangasagar pilgrimage and fair is the second largest congregation in the world after Kumbha Mela.

Ganga Sagar Mela 2020: History and Significance

Ganga is one of the holiest rivers in Hindu mythology. The river, which originates in Gangotri, marks an end at this place, where it merges with the Bay of Bengal.

The holy island of Gangasagar is believed to be pious to take a holy dip. After taking the holy dip, devotees visit the temple of Kapil Muni, one of the well-known sages of Indian mythology.

Ganga Sagar Mela 2020: Date and Timings

The main festival will be celebrated from January 13 to 15. The pooja starts 3 am onwards on the day of Makar Sakranti.

