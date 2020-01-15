Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Makar Sankranti 2020: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Flies Kites with Children in Delhi

Jeff Bezos released a video of him dressed in a purple kurta, flying kites with kids. Bezos also shared one of his childhood memories with the children.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Makar Sankranti 2020: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Flies Kites with Children in Delhi
(Image: Instagram/jeffbezos)

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India, showed off his kite-flying skills on the occasion of Makar Sankranti here on Wednesday.

Bezos released a video of him dressed in a purple kurta, flying kites with kids. "Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite. #ThankYouIndia," he captioned the video released on Instagram.

Bezos also shared one of his childhood memories with the children. It all started when a girl asked Bezos, "Have you flown a kite in your life?"

"I have flown kites when I was a kid," Bezos replied.

"Haven't flown a kite in a long time, it brings back memories..."

Another child asked whether he was missing it. "I am," Bezos replied.

View this post on Instagram

Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite. #ThankYouIndia

A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on

At the end of the video, Bezos could be seen high-fiving each child, saying: "Alright! Whoo! My kite-flying instructors. Thank you, you are excellent teachers."

The clip collected over 407,748 views. A user praised the Amazon boss and wrote, "@jeffbezos you are great man ace keep #going keep #shining keep be entrepreneurially #inspirational to the world."

"Welcome to Incredible India Sir," added another.

Another post read, "So humble and so down to earth."

One user thanked Bezos for visiting India and wrote, "Thank you so much for visiting our land."

Bezos kicked off his three-day visit to India on Tuesday to review Amazon's India operations and meet industrialists. After landing, Bezos paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat on Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram