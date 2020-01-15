Makar Sankranti 2020: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Flies Kites with Children in Delhi

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India, showed off his kite-flying skills on the occasion of Makar Sankranti here on Wednesday.

Bezos released a video of him dressed in a purple kurta, flying kites with kids. "Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite. #ThankYouIndia," he captioned the video released on Instagram.

Bezos also shared one of his childhood memories with the children. It all started when a girl asked Bezos, "Have you flown a kite in your life?"

"I have flown kites when I was a kid," Bezos replied.

"Haven't flown a kite in a long time, it brings back memories..."

Another child asked whether he was missing it. "I am," Bezos replied.

At the end of the video, Bezos could be seen high-fiving each child, saying: "Alright! Whoo! My kite-flying instructors. Thank you, you are excellent teachers."

The clip collected over 407,748 views. A user praised the Amazon boss and wrote, "@jeffbezos you are great man ace keep #going keep #shining keep be entrepreneurially #inspirational to the world."

"Welcome to Incredible India Sir," added another.

Another post read, "So humble and so down to earth."

One user thanked Bezos for visiting India and wrote, "Thank you so much for visiting our land."

Bezos kicked off his three-day visit to India on Tuesday to review Amazon's India operations and meet industrialists. After landing, Bezos paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat on Tuesday.

