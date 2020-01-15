Makar Sankranti 2020: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Flies Kites with Children in Delhi
Jeff Bezos released a video of him dressed in a purple kurta, flying kites with kids. Bezos also shared one of his childhood memories with the children.
(Image: Instagram/jeffbezos)
New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, who is visiting India, showed off his kite-flying skills on the occasion of Makar Sankranti here on Wednesday.
Bezos released a video of him dressed in a purple kurta, flying kites with kids. "Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite. #ThankYouIndia," he captioned the video released on Instagram.
Bezos also shared one of his childhood memories with the children. It all started when a girl asked Bezos, "Have you flown a kite in your life?"
"I have flown kites when I was a kid," Bezos replied.
"Haven't flown a kite in a long time, it brings back memories..."
Another child asked whether he was missing it. "I am," Bezos replied.
View this post on Instagram
Any day is a good day when you get to fly a kite. #ThankYouIndia
At the end of the video, Bezos could be seen high-fiving each child, saying: "Alright! Whoo! My kite-flying instructors. Thank you, you are excellent teachers."
The clip collected over 407,748 views. A user praised the Amazon boss and wrote, "@jeffbezos you are great man ace keep #going keep #shining keep be entrepreneurially #inspirational to the world."
"Welcome to Incredible India Sir," added another.
Another post read, "So humble and so down to earth."
One user thanked Bezos for visiting India and wrote, "Thank you so much for visiting our land."
Bezos kicked off his three-day visit to India on Tuesday to review Amazon's India operations and meet industrialists. After landing, Bezos paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat on Tuesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Asks Paras Chhabra to Not Kiss Her Daughter
- Cristiano Ronaldo Unleashes Wizardry to Go Past Chris Smalling, Twitter Has a Hearty Laugh
- Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling: Check if Your Handset Supports The Service
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA