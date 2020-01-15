Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Makar Sankranti 2020: Puja And Other Rituals Linked to the Festival

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of auspicious six-month long Uttarayan period and longer days. The festival celebrates the transition of the sun into the northern hemisphere. People offer sweets and delicacies and fly kites on this occasion.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Makar Sankranti 2020: Puja And Other Rituals Linked to the Festival
Makar Sankranti is the festival of til-gul where sesame and jaggery laddoos or chikkis are distributed among all. (Image: PTI)

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated across the country on January 15, Wednesday. One of the most ancient Hindu festivals, Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the sun god. People take holy dip in the rivers and offer prayer to sun god as part of Makar Sankranti puja.

Apart from this, Makar Sankranti puja is performed by breaking coconut, sprinkling gangajal and lighting diyas. Surya mantras are chanted during the Makar Sankranti puja.

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of auspicious six-month long Uttarayan period and longer days. The festival celebrates the transition of the sun into the northern hemisphere. People offer sweets and delicacies and fly kites on this occasion.

The day sees a colourful kites in the sky and people enjoy the soothing winter sun on their roofs. Delicacies served on Makar Sankranti include til ladoo, gajjak.

Kite flying is mostly done with much fanfare in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. People in Gujarat start making kites, months before the festival. Gujarat organises the International Kite Festival on Makar Sankranti. This year’s kite festival was inaugurated by by Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat and CM Vijay Rupani at Sabarmati Riverfront on January 7.

People clean their houses and decorate them with flowers on Makar Sankranti. Colourful rangolis are made on entrances and doorways of houses.

Fairs are also organized across the country. The most famous of them is, of course, the Kumbh Mela, held at Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain or Nashik every 12 years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram