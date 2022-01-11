Makar Sankranti 2022: Indian Railways Hikes Platform Ticket Fares at These Stations

Indian Railways’ South Central Zone (SCR) has increased railway platform fares until January 20 during the Makar Sankranti festival. “In view of the ensuing Sankranti festival season, it is anticipated that there will be huge crowd of rail travellers as well as accompanying non-travellers at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Lingampalli and Begampet Railway Station and other major railway stations on Secuderabad Division,” a press release by SCR said.

The step has been taken to regulate the flow of the crowd in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated in India on January 15. Its significance is linked to the sun’s entry into Capricorn. When the sun god leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn, Makar Sankranti is observed. The festival is always observed on the 14th or 15th of January.

In a year, the sun transits through 12 zodiac signs and the zodiac in which it enters is called its Sankranti. This year the sun will enter Capricorn on the 14th of January.

HERE ARE THE EXISTING AND PROPOSED FARES:

Secunderabad: From Rs 10 to 50

Hyderabad: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Warangal: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Khammam: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Lingampalli: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Kazipet: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Mahbubabad: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Ramagundam: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Manchiryal: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Bhadrachalam Road: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Vikarabad: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Tandur: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Bidar: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

ParliVaijnath: From Rs 10 to Rs 20

Begumpet: From Rs 10 to Rs 20.

