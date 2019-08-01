MAKAUT Results 2019: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University Declares Semester Results at makautexam.net

MAKAUT Results 2019 | The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, based in West Bengal, has announced the semester-end results of various courses offered by the university. The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University Semester Result 2019 have been declared for even semester (2th, 4th, 6th and 8th Semester) of UG, MBA, MCA and odd semester BHSM (3rd Semester), BHMCT (5th Semester) courses. The MAKAUT Results 2019 were declared on the official website of the university at makautexam.net.

All the students who want to check their MAKAUT Results 2019 for UG, MBA, MCA, BHSM, BHMCT courses can go to the official website of the university to check their results. All the students are advised to keep their MAKAUT Admit Card 2019 ready in advance to access the MAKAUT Result 2019 online.

As clarified in the result notice, in case of any error or discrepancy in MAKAUT result 2019, students can write to the office of the Controller of Examinations at City office: BF-142, Sector-I, Salt Lake City, Kolkata within seven days of publication of the result.

MAKAUT result 2019: Here’s how to Check Result Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAKAUT at makautexam.net

Step 2: Click on ‘Click to visit’ under the ‘Results’ tab on the MAKAUT homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear where candidates need to log-in

Step 4: On the log-in page, enter your roll number and select the semester number from the dropdown box

Step 5: Your MAKAUT result 2019 will appear on screen

Step 6: Download the MAKAUT Result 2019 and take a print-out for future use.