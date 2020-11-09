Make Aurangabad Embarkation Point for Haj 2021: AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel Writes to Centre

AIMIM Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday said he had written to the Centre demanding that the city in Maharashtra's Marathwada be made one of the embarkation points for Haj 2021. In his letter to Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jaleel said he had learnt from media reports that people going on Haj pilgrimage from Marathwada will have to go to Mumbai to embark on their journey to Saudi Arabia.

"This will cause inconvenience to pilgrims. Therefore, Aurangabad should be considered an embarkation point for Haj 2021," his letter said.