Make Concrete Arrangements for Quarantine Centres, Community Kitchens: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tells Officials

A day before the country enters the first of the three-phase unlock plan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stressed that COVID-19 and general hospitals should be inspected regularly and concrete arrangements should be made for quarantine centres and community kitchens.

He also directed officials to make a comprehensive work plan to provide employment to labourers from June 15.

Accelerating efforts to restart long-stalled business activities to contain the economic cost of the pandemic the Centre had on May 30 said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent.

Shopping malls, restaurants and religious places would be allowed to open outside coronavirus-containment areas from June 8. However, strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials, Adityanath said, "A nodal officer has been appointed in each district to assist the district magistrate."

He directed divisional commissioners to review the various developmental works and revenue-related activities in their areas, according to a statement issued by the UP Chief Minister's office.

Emphasising on searching employment potential in various sectors like industry, agriculture, horticulture and construction, he said laying roads, building medical colleges, universities and digging canals will provide employment to labourers.

"Employment can be provided through various schemes of the Centre and state governments, which will lead to rebuilding ('nav-nirmaan') of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The rural and urban development departments should work to provide loans to street vendors, he said while reiterating that sanitisation work should be continuously carried out in rural and urban areas.