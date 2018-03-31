English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Make E-payment of Water, Electricity, Phone bills: Delhi Govt to HoDs
According to an official communique, the government has asked all heads of departments (HoDs) to start e-payments of services in offices under their control stating that service providers such as BSES, Tata Power, Delhi Jal Board and MTNL have agreed to accept bill payments through electronic mode.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The Delhi government has asked all principal secretaries and secretaries to ensure e-payments of electricity, water and telephone bills in their respective departments, a move intended to promote digitisation of government payments.
According to an official communique, the government has asked all heads of departments (HoDs) to start e-payments of services in offices under their control stating that service providers such as BSES, Tata Power, Delhi Jal Board and MTNL have agreed to accept bill payments through electronic mode.
The Principal Accounts Office (PAO) of the government has written to principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments to promote digitisation of payments of telephone, water and electricity bills.
The PAO has also cited a recent office memorandum of the Union Finance Ministry where it has asked that payment to telephone companies, electricity or water supply companies and boards, payment of professional tax, among others, should be made through electronic advices through GePG/the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).
"In order to explore the possibility of payments of electricity, water, telephone charges in respect of government offices through electronic mode, this office has discussed the issues with the representatives of Delhi Jal Board, MTNL, BSES, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.
"The electricity companies and Delhi Jal Board have agreed to accept the payments through electronic mode..." the PAO said in the written communication.
It also stated that the MTNL authorities have agreed to receive the payments through electronic mode through the "Group Billing Code" to be obtained by the respective offices by grouping their telephone bills into one bill.
Also Watch
According to an official communique, the government has asked all heads of departments (HoDs) to start e-payments of services in offices under their control stating that service providers such as BSES, Tata Power, Delhi Jal Board and MTNL have agreed to accept bill payments through electronic mode.
The Principal Accounts Office (PAO) of the government has written to principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments to promote digitisation of payments of telephone, water and electricity bills.
The PAO has also cited a recent office memorandum of the Union Finance Ministry where it has asked that payment to telephone companies, electricity or water supply companies and boards, payment of professional tax, among others, should be made through electronic advices through GePG/the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).
"In order to explore the possibility of payments of electricity, water, telephone charges in respect of government offices through electronic mode, this office has discussed the issues with the representatives of Delhi Jal Board, MTNL, BSES, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.
"The electricity companies and Delhi Jal Board have agreed to accept the payments through electronic mode..." the PAO said in the written communication.
It also stated that the MTNL authorities have agreed to receive the payments through electronic mode through the "Group Billing Code" to be obtained by the respective offices by grouping their telephone bills into one bill.
Also Watch
-
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kim Jong Un Promises IOC Co-operation Regardless of Political Conditions
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani-Starrer Is Weighed Down By A Flawed Script & Misdirection
- Progressive Indian Restaurant Gaggan Named Best In Asia For Fourth Year In A Row
- Emily Ratajkowski Tapped For Role In New TV Comedy With Superwoman Lilly Singh