Make in Odisha Conclave Returns After 3 Years, CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Event on Wednesday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the third edition of Make in Odisha conclave on Wednesday. The event, being organised at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4, 2022, will showcase Odisha’s development story and its favourable investment environment.

The mega event is going to be organised after a gap of three years of Covid-19 pandemic. Security beefed up for the conclave and 10 platoons force will be deployed in the capital city. Over 11,600 registrations were received by the government for participation in the conclave. The organizers have successfully managed to line up 124 speakers and schedule 38 events for 5-day event.

Several sessions on various sectors will be held. One among six key focus sectors is Textiles and Apparels. With the purpose to showcase the opportunities and potential of Odisha in the Textiles, Apparels and Technical Textiles sectors, there will be two Sectoral Sessions held on December 2, 2022 to promote the Textiles and Apparels sector.

The first session on ‘Textile and Apparel’ revolves around the emergence of Odisha as the textile hub of Eastern India while the second panel discussion on “Sourcing of Handlooms and Handicrafts” talk about promoting and capitalising the global market potential of Odisha’s traditional handlooms and handicrafts.

Read all the Latest India News here