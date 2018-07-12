Make it Compulsory to Disclose Wedding Expenditure: SC Asks Govt to Consider

The Supreme Court has asked the central government to consider making it compulsory for families to disclose wedding expenditure.According to the court, the government should examine amending laws and rules to prescribe that both sides of the family may submit wedding expenditure to the marriage officer concerned.The apex court observed that the move will discourage demands of dowry and at the same time, it could also ward off false cases under the dowry prohibition laws."We may consider the question whether the details of expenditure incurred on marriage should be jointly furnished to the jurisdictional marriage officer to avoid future disputes about the allegation of demand of dowry," noted the court in its order.It further said that a part of the wedding expenditure could even be deposited in the wife's bank account to meet certain future exigencies."Further question whether a part of such expenditure should be kept in a deposit in the name of the wife may also be considered," stated the order.The court issued a notice to the Centre, and sought assistance of its law officer to convey the government's views on the issue."Also, notice to the Union of India. We request Shri PS Narasimha, learned Additional Solicitor General to assist the court," said the order.The SC was hearing a marital dispute wherein the estranged wife had levelled various allegations against the husband and his family. The other side had denied demanding or accepting any dowry.During the hearing, the top court observed that disputes over demands of dowry were a common feature in most cases of this nature and hence, a mechanism could be explored to minimise such contentions.