LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

'Make It Your Priority...': Siddaramaiah and His Friday Fact

President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at a function organised by Election Commission at Manekshaw Centre, to spread awareness on voting ahead of the general elections.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Make It Your Priority...': Siddaramaiah and His Friday Fact
Image for representation.
National Voters' Day | With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with national leaders set priority for people to uphold democracy by casting vote on the 9th National Voters' Day (NVD).

“Your vote is your voice & choice in our democratic setup. A person who doesn't vote loses the moral right to condemn the inefficiencies & injustices. So, make voting a priority over everything else & elect a person who truly abides by the constitution,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.




President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at a function organised by Election Commission at Manekshaw Centre, to spread awareness on voting ahead of the general elections. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present at the event.

While national leaders also made it a point to use the hashtag - #National Voter Day - to make people aware of the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted all in Twitter, and said, “This is a day to reaffirm our commitment towards further strengthening our democracy by unfailingly participating in democratic processes at the local, state and national levels. Your doing so will go a long way in building a New India.”




Focusing on the first time voters, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, “On the occasion of #NationalVotersDay, I urge all voters, especially the first time voters, to be a part of the transformation of India under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. Exercise the power of your vote.”




Asserting on why one should vote, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee also tweeted, “Being able to cast a vote and elect a person of our choice is what makes us the world’s largest democracy. It is extremely important that the voters, specially the new, young voters, exercise their franchise in the upcoming general elections.”




Mizoram governor and former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan also was on the same line as Ravi Shankar Prasad, while he tweeted, "celebrated … to register newly eligible young voters in the electoral rolls and also promote electoral participation.Let us all promote this important day with the theme ‘No Voter is left behind’.”





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram