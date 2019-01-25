'Make It Your Priority...': Siddaramaiah and His Friday Fact
President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at a function organised by Election Commission at Manekshaw Centre, to spread awareness on voting ahead of the general elections.
Image for representation.
“Your vote is your voice & choice in our democratic setup. A person who doesn't vote loses the moral right to condemn the inefficiencies & injustices. So, make voting a priority over everything else & elect a person who truly abides by the constitution,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.
Your vote is your voice & choice in our democratic setup. A person who doesn't vote loses the moral right to condemn the inefficiencies & injustices. So, make voting a priority over everything else & elect a person who truly abides by the constitution.#NationalVotersDay— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 25, 2019
President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at a function organised by Election Commission at Manekshaw Centre, to spread awareness on voting ahead of the general elections. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present at the event.
While national leaders also made it a point to use the hashtag - #National Voter Day - to make people aware of the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted all in Twitter, and said, “This is a day to reaffirm our commitment towards further strengthening our democracy by unfailingly participating in democratic processes at the local, state and national levels. Your doing so will go a long way in building a New India.”
Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment towards further strengthening our democracy by unfailingly participating in democratic processes at the local, state and national levels. Your doing so will go a long way in building a New India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019
Focusing on the first time voters, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, “On the occasion of #NationalVotersDay, I urge all voters, especially the first time voters, to be a part of the transformation of India under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. Exercise the power of your vote.”
On the occasion of #NationalVotersDay, I urge all voters, especially the first time voters, to be a part of the transformation of India under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. Exercise the power of your vote. pic.twitter.com/1HeP1HNWAA— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 25, 2019
Asserting on why one should vote, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee also tweeted, “Being able to cast a vote and elect a person of our choice is what makes us the world’s largest democracy. It is extremely important that the voters, specially the new, young voters, exercise their franchise in the upcoming general elections.”
Today is #NationalVotersDay. Being able to cast a vote and elect a person of our choice is what makes us the world’s largest democracy. It is extremely important that the voters, specially the new, young voters, exercise their franchise in the upcoming general elections— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2019
Mizoram governor and former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan also was on the same line as Ravi Shankar Prasad, while he tweeted, "celebrated … to register newly eligible young voters in the electoral rolls and also promote electoral participation.Let us all promote this important day with the theme ‘No Voter is left behind’.”
"National Voters Day"is being celebrated in Mizoram and rest of the country on January 25th to register newly eligible young voters in the electoral rolls and also promote electoral participation.— KummanamRajasekharan (@Kummanam) January 25, 2019
Let us all promote this important day with the theme "No Voter is left behind".
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- Govinda's Nephew Janmendra Ahuja Dies of Heart Attack, Actor Attends Funeral With Son
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Win the Republic Day Box Office Battle?
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s