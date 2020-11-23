Make Preparations in Advance for Covid-19 Vaccination, UP CM Adityanath Tells Officials
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to make preparations in advance for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to people. It is expected that the vaccine will be available in Indian early next year.
"All preparations for the vaccination should be done in advance. COVID-19 vaccination work should be conducted with inter-departmental coordination. A strong arrangement of the cold chain for vaccine preservation should be ensured in all districts by December 15, he said while addressing a review meeting at his residence.
He said as Uttar Pradesh has a large population, adequate staff should be made available for the administration of the vaccine. The chief minister directed officials to continue people aware of the COVID-19 management and ensure that testing to detect the virus is done at full capacity.