Make Preparations in Advance for Covid-19 Vaccination, UP CM Adityanath Tells Officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to make preparations in advance for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to people. It is expected that the vaccine will be available in Indian early next year.

"All preparations for the vaccination should be done in advance. COVID-19 vaccination work should be conducted with inter-departmental coordination. A strong arrangement of the cold chain for vaccine preservation should be ensured in all districts by December 15, he said while addressing a review meeting at his residence.

He said as Uttar Pradesh has a large population, adequate staff should be made available for the administration of the vaccine. The chief minister directed officials to continue people aware of the COVID-19 management and ensure that testing to detect the virus is done at full capacity.