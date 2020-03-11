Make Public IB Reports, Says Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha After Oppn Questions Judge Muralidhar's Transfer

New Delhi: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday hit back at the Opposition in Lok Sabha after it questioned the timing of transfer of Delhi High Court judge S Muralidhar, saying IB reports of "some people" should be made public to clear the air.

Lekhi, who was participating in a discussion on Delhi riots, however, did not name anyone. "Some judges, I won't name, some judges believe that unless a protest is violent, police will not take action. Who will decide when will the protest become violent.. the judges they have named.... They don't know that government cannot transfer without recommendation... transfer was not done, it had already happened.

"I want to say that the IB (Intelligence Bureau) reports about some people should be made public. Everyone will understand who was transferred and for what reason," she said. The BJP MP was speaking after Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Justice Muralidhar was transferred out as he had questioned the failure of the Delhi Police in containing the violence.

Initiating the discussion on "recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi", he said the "midnight" notification was aimed at preventing adverse strictures against the government. CPI-M member A M Ariff also referred to the transfer of the high court judge.

Lekhi said that the government acted pro-actively and riots were controlled within 36 hours.

She also said that the allegations of hate speeches on Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma were not relevant as the riots started on February 23.

She also defended BJP leader Kapil Mishra, saying it was wrong to blame him for the riots.

However, TMC's Saugata Roy criticised the remarks by Lekhi, who is a senior lawyer, calling her "devil's advocate".

Lekhi alleged that after the speech of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at Ramlila maidan, people had started gathering.

Similar speeches were given by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as well, Lekhi said.

"For three months, people are sitting on roads," she said referring to people protesting at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

She added that work to instigate people and propagate extremism was going on since long.

"This government wants to do the politics of development," she said, adding the government is providing houses, power connections and cylinders to people not on the basis of religion. "Why is the opposition spreading rumours," she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.