Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Make Public Info on Hospitals for Non-Covid-19 Patients: Bombay HC

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by a lawyer and social activists highlighting the plight of people suffering from several chronic or serious ailments being turned away from clinics and hospitals.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2020, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Make Public Info on Hospitals for Non-Covid-19 Patients: Bombay HC
A file image of Bombay High Court.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make public details of the arrangements made to ensure medical treatment for non-COVID-19 patients. Justice B Colabawalla issued the direction after BMC counsel Anil Sakhre told the high court that the civic body had directed all private hospitals, clinics, dispensaries to remain open and provide treatment to non-COVID-19 patients.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by a lawyer and social activists highlighting the plight of people suffering from several chronic or serious ailments being turned away from clinics and hospitals, and issues such as lack of adequate facilities and medical infrastructure in the state, municipal-run, and private hospitals in current times.

Senior advocate Gayatri Singh, counsel for one of the petitioners, told the high court that while the BMC had issued the above directions, it was imperative that the authorities ensured implementation on the ground considering that there existed a shortage of PPE kits, health staff, and medical infrastructure.

She pointed out that the state and municipal authorities did not have a detailed action plan for non-COVID-19 patients and several people had died of lack of treatment already. She added that the authorities must also come up with a helpline for non-coronavirus patients to assist them with ambulance, mobile medical aid, list of hospitals and clinics providing treatment.

The petitioners also suggested that the authorities could make arrangements for mobile clinics, and paramedical services at different locations to help non COVID patients who did not necessarily require hospitalisation but were in need of preliminary check-ups, dialysis, or other such aid.

At this, Justice Colabawalla said that the BMC and the state had to ensure implementation of their directions to provide medical aid to non-COVID-19 patients. He said that the authorities must make public all information on the hospitals and clinics that will remain open

for other patients, and those that are meant exclusively for COVID-19 patients.

He directed Sakhre and the state's counsel, advocate Poornima Kantharia to file their respective affidavits within two weeks, advocate Singh said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    24,162

    +1,180*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,610

    +1,823*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,373

    +576*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,075

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,995,970

    +15,216*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,209,984

    +52,525*

  • Cured/Discharged

    985,957

    +28,863*  

  • Total DEATHS

    228,057

    +8,446*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres