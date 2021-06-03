Make Village Covid-free, Get Rs 5L Cash: Maha's New Offer as Sops Rain Across Globe Amid Rapid Vaccination

Announcing a “corona-free village contest, the Maharashtra government has said that those residents who are doing novel work in Covid-19 management will be given cash prize of at least Rs 5 lakh. The move comes days after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed for making villages free of the deadly virus.

According to a report in Times of India, Prizes will be given to three villages from each of the six revenue divisions who are making efforts to eliminate the virus. In all there will be 18 villages and a total of Rs 5.40 crore has been budgeted for this initiative. The first prize will be of Rs 50 lakh, second of Rs 25 lakh and third of Rs 15 lakh, rural development minister Hasan Mushrif was quoted as saying.

Villages will be graded on 22 different criteria and a total of 50 marks will be given to the village based on its performance. The villages which win the contest will also get an additional amount equivalent to the prize money as encouragement, and it will be utilised for development works in those villages, Mushrif was further quoted as saying.

Leaders across the globe have been offering incentives to make their states Covid-free. US president Joe Biden has offered sops such as free food, beer, and tickets with an aim to reach his goal of getting at least one virus vaccination shot into the arms of 70% of the nation’s adults by July 4,

West Virginia, meanwhile, went a step further and announced that residents who enter the state’s new vaccine incentive lottery will have the opportunity to win prizes such as custom hunting rifles and shotguns, custom trucks, weekend getaways at state parks and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses among other things.

