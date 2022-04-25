Make Your Char Dham Yatra Special With This IRCTC Package. All You Need To Know

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which regularly offers tour packages for those interested in visiting religious places, has introduced another special offer. Their latest offer entails a Char Dham Yatra.

The IRCTC tweeted that the air tour package for Char Dham and holy shrines will be of 12 days and 11 nights. The package costs Rs 60,500 per person if there are 3 passengers. The cost will be Rs 63,000 per person if there are 2 passengers. For a single passenger, the cost will be Rs 80,000.

For children aged 5-11, charges will be 37,500 (bed and other extra charges included). Charges will be Rs 31,700 excluding the bed. Charges will be there for children aged 2-4 years as well, the IRCTC further said.

In this tour, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri will be covered. The departure dates are June 22 and September 12. For more information related to this package, click here: bit.ly/3vbhCOB. You can also contact authorities on these numbers: 8287931962 and 8287932082. Tickets for the package can be booked on www.irctctourism.com. About 25 seats are available in this package.

Find your true spiritual purpose by taking the tour of Char Dham Yatra & visit the holy shrines with IRCTC’s Tourism air tour package of 12D/11N starting from ₹60,500/- pp*. For more information, visit: https://t.co/1UhprnkCQx@AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 22, 2022

Another special package related to Char Dham Yatra was introduced earlier by IRCTC as a part of the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi and Dekho Apna Desh. This 11-night and 12-day package was priced at Rs 58,900 including GST per person.

Badrinath, Barkot, Gangotri, Guptakashi, Haridwar, Janki Chatti, Kedarnath and Sonprayag will be covered under this package. Besides these places, Uttarkashi and Yamunotri will also be covered. The tour begins on May 14. Passengers will be brought to Delhi via flight. Bus, car facilities, complimentary breakfast and dinner will be made available for passengers.

Booking can be made from the official website of IRCTC. IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal and Regional offices can also be contacted for ticket booking.

