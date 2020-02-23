Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Makeshift Entry Gate at Motera Stadium Collapses Ahead of Donald Trump's Visit

The entire incident was recorded by a bystander and aired on local television channels. The makeshift entry gate was made of welded steel rods and covered in flex banners.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Makeshift Entry Gate at Motera Stadium Collapses Ahead of Donald Trump's Visit
The makeshift entry gate was made of welded steel rods and covered in flex banners.

Ahmedabad: A day before US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, a makeshift VVIP entry gate erected outside the newly built cricket stadium in Motera area here collapsed due to gusty winds on Sunday morning, an official said.

The entire incident was recorded by a bystander and aired on local television channels. The makeshift entry gate was made of welded steel rods and covered in flex banners.

After sometime, a portion of another makeshift gate structure at the stadium's main entrance also collapsed due to the windy weather, another official said. No one was injured in both the incidents and work was underway to put the structures back in place, he said.

"The (VVIP) entry gate collapsed when fabrication work was going on. It was not a major incident. No one was injured in the incident," said Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ajay Tomar said.

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a roadshow here on Monday and later address the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera area where over one lakh people are expected to be present.

The stadium has already received 'Building Use' permission from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, an official earlier said. It is the world's largest stadium with a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.

The stadium has been rebuilt after demolishing the old one which had a seating capacity of 49,000 spectators.

