English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Stadium's Tin Roof Caves in Along With Hundreds of Spectators in Rajasthan, Five Critical
Sri Ganganagar MP Nihal Chand Chauhan said a compensation would soon be announced for the injured.
Loading...
New Delhi: Several people were injured when a tin shed collapsed after spectators at a tractor competition climbed on it in Sriganganagar district on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred when hundreds of people had gathered to watch the tractor show in the Padampur Dhaan mandi area, SHO Rameshwar Lal said.
Sriganganagar district collector Gyana Ram said 15 people were injured in the incident. "Ten of them are admitted to the local hospital in Padampur and five are undergoing treatment at Sriganganagar district hospital and are stated to be in a critical condition," he said.
Sriganganagar MP Nihal Chand Chauhan said a compensation would soon be announced for the injured. He added that no one was trapped and rescue work was on. The collector is on the spot and a team of doctors has also been sent, he said, adding that according to his information, 17 people were injured.
Further details are awaited.
Also Watch
The incident occurred when hundreds of people had gathered to watch the tractor show in the Padampur Dhaan mandi area, SHO Rameshwar Lal said.
Sriganganagar district collector Gyana Ram said 15 people were injured in the incident. "Ten of them are admitted to the local hospital in Padampur and five are undergoing treatment at Sriganganagar district hospital and are stated to be in a critical condition," he said.
Sriganganagar MP Nihal Chand Chauhan said a compensation would soon be announced for the injured. He added that no one was trapped and rescue work was on. The collector is on the spot and a team of doctors has also been sent, he said, adding that according to his information, 17 people were injured.
#WATCH: Tin shed collapses during a tractor race in Sri Ganganagar's Padampur earlier today. Many feared injured. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/rel9ChXhnD— ANI (@ANI) 29 July 2018
Further details are awaited.
Also Watch
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Secretly Visit Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Royal Couple's Residence
- Suzuki Jimny Tackles Off-Road Like a Boss, Reminiscent of Maruti Gypsy and Jeep – Watch Video
- 'Sacred Games' Makers Talk About Their Favourite Character, Criticism, and First Pirated Show in Reddit AMA
- Clouds Block 'Blood Moon' View, Ruin Century’s Longest Lunar Eclipse for Delhiites
- Dyson Pure Cool Review: A Home Air Purifier That Learns From The Elder Sibling
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...