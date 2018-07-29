Stadium's Tin Roof Caves in Along With Hundreds of Spectators in Rajasthan, Five Critical

#WATCH: Tin shed collapses during a tractor race in Sri Ganganagar's Padampur earlier today. Many feared injured. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/rel9ChXhnD — ANI (@ANI) 29 July 2018

Several people were injured when a tin shed collapsed after spectators at a tractor competition climbed on it in Sriganganagar district on Sunday, police said.The incident occurred when hundreds of people had gathered to watch the tractor show in the Padampur Dhaan mandi area, SHO Rameshwar Lal said.Sriganganagar district collector Gyana Ram said 15 people were injured in the incident. "Ten of them are admitted to the local hospital in Padampur and five are undergoing treatment at Sriganganagar district hospital and are stated to be in a critical condition," he said.Sriganganagar MP Nihal Chand Chauhan said a compensation would soon be announced for the injured. He added that no one was trapped and rescue work was on. The collector is on the spot and a team of doctors has also been sent, he said, adding that according to his information, 17 people were injured.Further details are awaited.