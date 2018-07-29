GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Stadium's Tin Roof Caves in Along With Hundreds of Spectators in Rajasthan, Five Critical

Sri Ganganagar MP Nihal Chand Chauhan said a compensation would soon be announced for the injured.

News18.com

Updated:July 29, 2018, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: Several people were injured when a tin shed collapsed after spectators at a tractor competition climbed on it in Sriganganagar district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred when hundreds of people had gathered to watch the tractor show in the Padampur Dhaan mandi area, SHO Rameshwar Lal said.

Sriganganagar district collector Gyana Ram said 15 people were injured in the incident. "Ten of them are admitted to the local hospital in Padampur and five are undergoing treatment at Sriganganagar district hospital and are stated to be in a critical condition," he said.

Sriganganagar MP Nihal Chand Chauhan said a compensation would soon be announced for the injured. He added that no one was trapped and rescue work was on. The collector is on the spot and a team of doctors has also been sent, he said, adding that according to his information, 17 people were injured.




Further details are awaited.




Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...