Making India $5 Trillion Economy By 2024 'Challenging but Achievable', Says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the opening remarks at the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday.

"The NITI Aayog has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'," he said, adding that the goal was to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

While the goal is challenging, it is achievable with the concerted efforts of the states, Modi said. He said that all states should recognise their core competence and work towards raising Gross Domestic Product (GDP) targets right from the district level.

This was the first governing council meeting under the new Modi government. Among others who attended were Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh.

The council, the apex body of the Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, several Union ministers and senior government officials.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditya Nath are among the heads of states attending the meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, has refused to attend the meeting, saying it is "fruitless" as Niti Aayog has no financial powers to support state plans.

The Governing Council reviews the action taken on the agenda items of the previous meeting and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.

The first meeting the Governing Council was held on February 8, 2015, at which the Prime Minister laid down the key mandates of Niti Aayog such as fostering cooperative federalism and addressing national issues through active participation of the states.

The second meeting on July 15, 2015 reviewed the progress made by the three sub-groups of chief ministers and the two task forces.

In the third meeting on April 23, 2017, Modi had pitched for conducting simultaneous elections of the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies and shifting to a January-December fiscal year.

The fourth meeting of the council on June 17, 2018 deliberated upon measures taken to double farmers' income and the progress of the government's flagship schemes.