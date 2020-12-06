News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Making India Free of Discrimination Only Truthful Way to Pay Homage to Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Dr BR Ambedkar, considered the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, passed away in 1956.

Working to make India free of all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to BR Ambedkar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on the occasion of the Dalit icon’s death anniversary on Sunday. Ambedkar, considered the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, passed away in 1956.

”Today we remember Dr Ambedkar’s contribution to nation building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him,” Gandhi said in a tweet.


