Making Rangolis, Hoisting Tricolour: How BJP’s Women Cadre Will Celebrate India’s G20 Presidency

“Keep the national flag hoisted at the G20 venue where celebrations are organised”, “do not use the flag of any political party”, “hoist national flag only” — these are some of the instructions given by the BJP to its women cadre as it lays down guidelines to celebrate India’s G20 presidency.

BJP’s Mahila Morcha has decided that the women cadre will celebrate India’s G20 presidency in a buoyant manner for which they will carry plaques, and one of them the national flag, as India welcomes the leaders.

“Flag of any (political) party will not be used or hoisted while doing this programme. Only the national flag should be hoisted,” read one of the directions by the BJP.

Some party members believe since G20 is a government event, waving the Tricolour is the only option. When the government launched the G20 logo, using the party’s Lotus symbol irked many within the party.

Directions have been given to the workers to make Rangolis of the G20 logo in front of their houses on January 15-16.

“Along with making Rangolis at home, they should make logo in groups at public places like markets, temples and parks. This will give more prominence to the event. The idea is to generate awareness about the event,” said a source in the party.

The initiative will bring women from every community together. Some prominent women, too, have been invited to the programme. Women workers wearing traditional dresses will also be ensured, said one of the sources.

While posting the event pictures and videos on social media, #MMWelcomesG-20 will be used.

The government has chosen close to 200 places to hold events showcasing India ahead of the G20 meet.

