Malappuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Manjeri): Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Malappuram (മലപ്പുറം) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
6. Malappuram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.23%. The estimated literacy level of Malappuram is 94.35%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
IUML
P.K. Kunhalikutty

IUML

P.K. Kunhalikutty

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, E Ahamed of IUML won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,94,739 votes which was 22.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 51.29% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, E Ahamed of MUL emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,15,597 votes which was 14.75% of the total votes polled. MUL had a vote share of 54.62% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.

Malappuram Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IUML
161298
55.35%
P.K. Kunhalikutty
CPI(M)
99394
34.11%
V.P. Sanu
BJP
25058
8.60%
Unnikrishnan
BSP
5594
1.92%
Adv. Praveen Kumar
NOTA
66
0.02%
Nota
IND
--
--
Sanu N.K
SDPI
--
--
Abdul Majeed Faizy
IND
--
--
Abdul Salam K.P
IND
--
--
Nissar Methar

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.84% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Malappuram was: Kunhalikutty P K (IUML) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,98,207 men, 6,00,237 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Malappuram Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Malappuram is: 11.0453 75.9411

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मलप्पुरम, केरल (Hindi); মলপ্পুরম, কেরল (Bengali); मलप्पुरम, केरळ (Marathi); મલ્લપુરમ, કેરલા (Gujarati); மலப்புரம், கேரளா (Tamil); మల్లాపూరం, కేరళ (Telugu); ಮಲಪ್ಪುರಂ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); മലപ്പുറം, കേരള (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
