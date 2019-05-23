Malappuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Manjeri): Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name IUML P.K. Kunhalikutty IUML P.K. Kunhalikutty LEADING

Malappuram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IUML 161298 55.35% P.K. Kunhalikutty Leading CPI(M) 99394 34.11% V.P. Sanu BJP 25058 8.60% Unnikrishnan BSP 5594 1.92% Adv. Praveen Kumar NOTA 66 0.02% Nota IND -- -- Sanu N.K SDPI -- -- Abdul Majeed Faizy IND -- -- Abdul Salam K.P IND -- -- Nissar Methar

6. Malappuram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.23%. The estimated literacy level of Malappuram is 94.35%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, E Ahamed of IUML won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,94,739 votes which was 22.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 51.29% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, E Ahamed of MUL emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,15,597 votes which was 14.75% of the total votes polled. MUL had a vote share of 54.62% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.84% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Malappuram was: Kunhalikutty P K (IUML) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,98,207 men, 6,00,237 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Malappuram is: 11.0453 75.9411Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मलप्पुरम, केरल (Hindi); মলপ্পুরম, কেরল (Bengali); मलप्पुरम, केरळ (Marathi); મલ્લપુરમ, કેરલા (Gujarati); மலப்புரம், கேரளா (Tamil); మల్లాపూరం, కేరళ (Telugu); ಮಲಪ್ಪುರಂ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); മലപ്പുറം, കേരള (Malayalam).