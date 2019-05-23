English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malappuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Manjeri): Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Malappuram (മലപ്പുറം) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Malappuram is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malabar region of Kerala in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.23%. The estimated literacy level of Malappuram is 94.35%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, E Ahamed of IUML won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,94,739 votes which was 22.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 51.29% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, E Ahamed of MUL emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,15,597 votes which was 14.75% of the total votes polled. MUL had a vote share of 54.62% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.84% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Malappuram was: Kunhalikutty P K (IUML) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,98,207 men, 6,00,237 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Malappuram Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Malappuram is: 11.0453 75.9411
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मलप्पुरम, केरल (Hindi); মলপ্পুরম, কেরল (Bengali); मलप्पुरम, केरळ (Marathi); મલ્લપુરમ, કેરલા (Gujarati); மலப்புரம், கேரளா (Tamil); మల్లాపూరం, కేరళ (Telugu); ಮಲಪ್ಪುರಂ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); മലപ്പുറം, കേരള (Malayalam).
Malappuram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IUML
161298
55.35%
P.K. Kunhalikutty
CPI(M)
99394
34.11%
V.P. Sanu
BJP
25058
8.60%
Unnikrishnan
BSP
5594
1.92%
Adv. Praveen Kumar
NOTA
66
0.02%
Nota
IND
--
--
Sanu N.K
SDPI
--
--
Abdul Majeed Faizy
IND
--
--
Abdul Salam K.P
IND
--
--
Nissar Methar
