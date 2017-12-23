Malappuram Police Arrest Admin of a Telegram Group Involved in Child Pornography

The Malappuram police on Friday arrested an administrator of a Telegram group for his alleged involvement in child pornography.According to the police, twenty-five-year-old Sharaf Ali, administrator of 'poombatta' group, shared videos of child pornography, child sexual abuse and even child rapes on popular encrypted messaging app Telegram. The group used to discuss how to groom children into these activities and how it is safe to abuse children aged between 1-3 years.The Malappuram police started investigating in the case after they got information from cyber dome.Police said that Ali was the admin of around 37 such channels on Telegram.Jaljith T from Trivandrum, who had earlier busted Facebook groups of paedophiles, had lodged a complaint against the accused at the cybercrime wing of the Malappuram Police.Jaljith said that he got to know about 'poombata' group in November through a friend. Later, he joined this group and saw their activities."There were nude photographs and videos of children, videos of child rape. In the group everyone had to participate by sending such photos or videos. There were also discussions as to how to groom a child, how to abuse them and how it's best to abuse children below 3 years of age," Jaljith said.Jaljith said that Ali is the admin of at least four such groups, including one meant for wife swapping.The Malappuram Police said they have launched a formal probe into the case if any other participant of 'poombata' group posted any videos or pictures related to child pornography.However, the cops find it difficult to identify the other members of the group due to the privacy policy of Telegram.