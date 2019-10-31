Malaria Cases on a Rise in Delhi, Opposition Hits Out at Arvind Kejriwal Govt

As Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Municipal corporation are trying to prevent spread of mosquito borne diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, zika virus, Yellow fever among others, the situation doesn't seem to be under control. Around 76 fresh cases of malaria have been reported in the national capital in just one week, taking the total number of malaria cases reported so far this year to 535.

According to a report by India Today, Delhi Municipal Corporation released a report that mentioned the names of affected areas in Delhi which included Rohini, Keshavpuram, Mukherjee Nagar, Narela and South Delhi.

In mere 19 days, around 362 fresh cases have been reported in the national capital, the report said.

To prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in September, had launched a special mass campaign 10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute" (10 weeks-10 O'clock-10 minutes). The campaign will be on till November 15.

During the launch of the campaign, Kejriwal had appealed to the residents of Delhi to give 10 minutes every Sunday — from September 1 till November 15 — to ensure there's no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings to prevent the breeding of disease spreading mosquitoes.

Hitting out at the Delhi government, Leader of Opposition, Delhi Municipal Corporation, Sujit Pawar said that the Kejriwal government campaigned to prevent the spread of dengue, but due to the negligence of the municipal corporation, malaria cases in the national capital have increased.

Standing committee chairman in the North MCD, Jayaprakash said that corporation has to a large extent controlled the cases of dengue and malaria in the national capital. He further said that the North MCD is very stringent about combating dengue and malaria cases. But the Delhi government-led by Arvind Kejriwal should release fund so that workers can be paid.

Malaria is transmitted to people through the bite of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

Initial symptoms of malaria include fever, head and chills. People witnessing any of these symptoms should rush to a nearby hospital and get the necessary tests done. The mosquito-borne diseases in preventable as well as cureable, but if not diagnosed on time, it may lead to multi-organ failure in adults. Among children, malaria may result to problems such as severe anaemia, respiratory distress, or cerebral malaria if not diagnosed on time.

