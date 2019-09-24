Malaria Cases Witness Upsurge in Bhatinda This Year

Around 125 cases of the mosquito-borne disease malaria and 32 cases of dengue have been reported from the district of Bhatinda this season so far. Health officials are getting ready for a bigger challenge as dengue cases often see an increase around the months of September to November. Notably, parts of India has seen a surge in mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya following adverse weather conditions.

Notably, according to World health organization, the mosquito-borne disease malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites. The parasites are spread to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, called "malaria vectors." There are 5 parasite species that cause malaria in humans, and 2 of these species – P. falciparum and P. vivax – pose the greatest threat.

Speaking to Tribune India, Civil Surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu said while dengue cases have been under control this year, malaria cases have witnessed an upsurge.

According to Dr Sandhu an increase in malaria cases must not be misconstrued since there has been an increase in staff members who ensured intensive surveillance across the district, which according to him has lead to maximum diagnosis.

The doctor further added that cases of dengue and malaria have been reported from scattered locations rather than in clusters from any particular location.

According to Dr Sindhu, samples of suspected patients are being conducted at regular intervals and required measures have been taken to prevent the spread of these viruses.

Health Department officials told Tribune they ensure that anti-larvae spray is sprinkled in houses where dengue cases have been reported. Furthermore, according to them, family members of patients and those residing in the vicinity have also been examined. Fogging too has been carried out over the past three months.

On being asked about the situation of jaundice in the affected villages in the district, Dr Sandhu said that the situation is under control at Harraipur and Rama village as no fresh case has been reported from the former. He further added that only two cases were reported in tha last two days and preventive measures will continue.

Commenting on why a number of patients opt for private hospitals rather than seeking treatment in government facilities, Dr Sandhu revealed that while government hospitals have adequate medical expertise and infrastructure to treat patients, the department cannot force anyone to take treatment at government hospitals or heath centres.

