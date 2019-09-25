Malaria, Chikungunya Cases Rise in Delhi, 378 Cases Reported So Far This Year

Monsoon and post-monsoon season brings with it host of mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, malaria, Chikungunya, Zika virus, Yellow fever among others. Mosquitoes spreading these diseases breed in stagnant water and therefore, people are advised to avoid accumulation of water in the neighbourhood.

In Delhi, the government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched a campaign from September 1, 2019 to prevent the spread of dengue. Though the national capital has seen a decline in number of dengue cases this year, the city this year is witnessing more malaria and Chikungunya cases, said a municipal corporation report.

More than 50 new cases of malaria have been reported in Delhi, taking the total count to 304. With the latest number, the total count of malaria cases has surpassed the number of cases reported during the same period last year.

In the month of September this year, 150 people tested positive of malaria in the national capital. There were 138 cases reported in the same month in 2018.

Delhi reported 14 fresh cases of Chikungunya taking the total to 74 since January this year. During the same period last year, 68 people were tested positive of Chikungunya.

So far in September, 52 people were diagnosed of Chikungunya while only 35 cases were reported in September, 2018.

Despite the awareness campaign, Delhi has reported nearly 50 fresh cases of dengue over the last one week, taking the total number of people affected by the mosquito borne disease to 217.

In September so far this year, at least 125 dengue cases were reported, while the number was 374 in 2018. Last year, Delhi registered a total of 2,798 dengue cases and four died of the mosquito-borne disease.

“We need to check the reason behind the rise of malaria and Chikungunya cases. However, we are equipped with medicines and drugs to treat the patients,” a health official from the civic body was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

