Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

How Bill Gates is Fighting Against Spread of Malaria with One Post at a Time

In one of his posts, Bill Gates stated that mosquitoes kill more people in one day than sharks killed over the last 100 years.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 27, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
How Bill Gates is Fighting Against Spread of Malaria with One Post at a Time
File image of billionaire Bill Gates.
Loading...

Mosquito-borne diseases are one of the most plaguing issues around the world and billionaire Bill Gates frequently shares posts on awareness programs on Twitter and his blogs. In one of his tweets posted last year, Gates shared a significant fact about the dangers associated with mosquitoes.

Bill Gates stated that mosquitoes kill more people in one day than sharks killed over the last 100 years. In the information sourced from WHO, Global Shark Attack File, the billionaire revealed that while there have been around 1035 deaths due to shark attacks between 1916 and 2016, as many as 1470 people get killed because of mosquitoes in a day in 2016.

The founder of Microsoft is firm in his fight against Malaria and eradicating the mosquito-borne disease. In his latest blog about Malaria, titled ‘The world’s deadliest shapeshifter’, Gates has written about how the malaria parasite changes shape to foil the human immune system. He has also focused on the ingenious new genetic techniques for fighting mosquitoes and maps that could help us defeat malaria.

Writing about the malarial parasite Plasmodium, Gates said that these shapeshifters are responsible for more than 400,000 deaths every year. These parasites, who have figured out ingenious ways to fool the human immune system, have also evaded most of the malaria vaccines.

Sharing another opinion piece from The New York Times a few days ago, the billionaire has spoken about the deadliest hunters of human beings on the planet. Sharing a Nature’s report, the article suggests that mosquitoes may have killed nearly half of the 108 billion humans who have ever lived across our 200,000-year or more existence.

The article gives details on the spread of malaria, its vector Female Anopheles, and the parasite that causes Malaria, Plasmodium. Writing a brief history on the spread of malaria and yellow fever during various historical events and wars, the article focuses on the deadly cases of malaria. The report also suggests that even today, more than 200 million unlucky people contract malaria each year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram