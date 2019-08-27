To Save Lives, Boost Economies, WHO Plans to Control Malaria by Introducing New Tools

Malaria is one of the most deadly monsoon diseases out there along with other mosquito-borne diseases like chikungunya and dengue. This mosquito-borne disease is spread through the bite of a Female Anopheles, which transmits parasitic Plasmodium in the humans, causing the deadly disease. The World Health Organisation, or WHO, has been working tirelessly to eradicate the disease for years from the face of the Earth.

In a report on Malaria eradication, dated August 23, 2019, WHO has given detailed information on the benefits, future scenarios and feasibility of the Malaria eradication. The report has been prepared after a 3-year study of trends and future projections for the factors and determinants that underpin malaria. With this report, the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group on Malaria

Eradication (SAGme) has also reaffirmed that malaria eradication as a goal is possible, however, with the current tools, it is far from possible. Click here for the WHO's report on Malaria eradication.

In its recent report, the WHO has focused on the need for accelerated research and development (R&D) in new tools for malaria prevention and treatment. In the present scenario, less than 1% of funding for health R&D investment goes to developing tools with an aim to eradicate malaria. Raising an alarm, WHO has flagged the urgent need of universal health coverage and improved access to services to prepare a targeted malaria response.

Dr Marcel Tanner, Chair of the SAGme, said, “To achieve a malaria-free world we must reinvigorate the drive to find the transformative strategies and tools that can be tailored to the local situation. Business, as usual, is not only slowing progress, but it is sending us backwards.”

As per the data provided, today, children under five account for 61% of all malaria deaths, whereas more than 90% of the world’s 400,000 annual malaria deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa. The analysis also showed that increased malaria interventions can prevent an additional 2 billion malaria cases and 4 million deaths by 2030. However, to achieve this, health organizations need to reach 90% of the population in the 29 countries that account for 95% of the global burden.

The WHO has also mentioned in its report that eradicating malaria would save lives and boost economies. In addition, some of the world’s most vulnerable populations would benefit the most with these advancements. To achieve this, WHO has already started to establish new strategic approaches to tackle malaria.

With this, the WHO believes, the world will be able to realize its dream of complete malaria-eradication.

