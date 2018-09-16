English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malayalam Actor Mohanlal Apologises for Snubbing Reporter Over Kerala Nun Protests
On Saturday, the actor was in Kochi as part of a flood relief campaign organised by his NGO ViswaSanthi Foundation, when a reporter him for his reactions on the ongoing protests by Kerala nuns.
A file photo of Mohanlal.
Kochi: Actor Mohanlal, who is being criticised for snubbing a reporter on Saturday, took to Facebook to apologise for his remark, saying he was “in a different state of mind at that time”.
On Saturday, the actor was in Kochi as part of a flood relief campaign organised by his NGO ViswaSanthi Foundation, when a reporter asked him for his reactions on the ongoing protests by Kerala nuns.
At the question, Mohanlal responded by saying, “Aren’t you ashamed to ask a question like this now? What is the connection between what I am doing here and the protests?”
Thus, criticism from various quarters poured in for the actor’s response.
“If my reply has hurt the individual, then, please accept my apology considering me as your elder brother. My answer was not meant for the individual, any institution or journalism. I am always obliged to answer your questions,” his post, which is in Malayalam, read.
The actor further acknowledged that it was wrong of him to term the question as “irrelevant” because it wasn’t.
“It is one of the most discussed issues in the state at present, but I was not in the right state of mind to reply to that. That's why such a reply came from me,” Mohanlal wrote.
The nuns from Kuravilangad convent in Kerala have been protesting near Kochi High Court, demanding the arrest of rape accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.
-
