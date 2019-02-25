English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malayalam Filmmaker Nayana Sooryan Found Dead at Apartment in Kerala
A proponent of parallel cinema, Nayana marked her space in the industry as an independent director through 'Crossword', a 2017 anthology in which she did the sequel 'Pakshikalude Mananam' with Vijay Babu and Mythili.
Representative image.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Young Malayalam filmmaker Nayana Sooryan, who had assisted several prominent directors in the industry, was found dead at her residence here, police said Monday.
Nayana (28) was found dead at her apartment on Sunday, but the exact cause of her death would be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report, they said. However, the police indicated that she had been under treatment for diabetes for some time.
As repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered, Nayana's mother got suspicious and informed her friends, who rushed to her apartment. Despite repeated banging on the main door of the house, there was no response, following which they used a spare key to open it and found her lying dead in the bedroom, they added.
A proponent of parallel cinema, Nayana marked her space in the industry as an independent director through "Crossword", a 2017 anthology in which she did the sequel "Pakshikalude Mananam" with actors Vijay Babu and Mythili in the lead role.
Before that, she had worked as an associate director under several leading filmmakers including late Lenin Rajendran, Kamal, Jeethu Joseph and Dr Biju. The filmmaker also directed several advertisements and stage shows in and outside the country.
Sources close to her said, the sudden demise of Rajendran, who passed away on January 14 this year following liver ailments, also affected Nayana. She had made her debut in the tinsel town assisting Rajendran.
Hailing from Alappad in Kollam district, Nayana is survived by father Dinesan, mother Sheela and two siblings.
Nayana (28) was found dead at her apartment on Sunday, but the exact cause of her death would be ascertained only after receiving the autopsy report, they said. However, the police indicated that she had been under treatment for diabetes for some time.
As repeated calls to her mobile phone went unanswered, Nayana's mother got suspicious and informed her friends, who rushed to her apartment. Despite repeated banging on the main door of the house, there was no response, following which they used a spare key to open it and found her lying dead in the bedroom, they added.
A proponent of parallel cinema, Nayana marked her space in the industry as an independent director through "Crossword", a 2017 anthology in which she did the sequel "Pakshikalude Mananam" with actors Vijay Babu and Mythili in the lead role.
Before that, she had worked as an associate director under several leading filmmakers including late Lenin Rajendran, Kamal, Jeethu Joseph and Dr Biju. The filmmaker also directed several advertisements and stage shows in and outside the country.
Sources close to her said, the sudden demise of Rajendran, who passed away on January 14 this year following liver ailments, also affected Nayana. She had made her debut in the tinsel town assisting Rajendran.
Hailing from Alappad in Kollam district, Nayana is survived by father Dinesan, mother Sheela and two siblings.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rami Malek to Bradley Cooper: Here Are the Hits and Misses of Oscars 2019
- Game of Thrones Recap Season 1: Ned Stark Gives It All and Dies
- Huawei MateBook X Pro 2019 Locks Target on Apple MacBook Pro, With Refined Ingredients
- PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit
- Mobile World Congress 2019: Are The Huawei Mate X, Nokia 9 Pureview And LG G8 ThinQ The Future?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results