Malayalam Ghazal Singer Umbayi Passes Away

Renowned Ghazal singer Umbayi passed away on Wednesday at a hospital in Aluva. He was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments at a private hospital here. He was 68.Umbayi, originally known as PA Ibrahim, is one of the most popular Ghazal singers in Kerala. His first album released in 1980 and the singer has over 20 Ghazal albums to his credit.He had worked with M Jayachandran as a music director for the film ‘Novel’ which was directed by East Coast Vijayan. He has also composed music for literary pioneers like ONV Kuruppu and Satchidanandan.Umbayi, who was born in Mattanchery in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, is known for renditions like Madhuramee Ganam, Mehboob, Oru Mukham Matram among others.Kerala chief minister Pinaryi Vijayan expressed condolences over the singer's demise."Umbayi has played a key role in popularizing the Ghazal among Malayalis. Umbayi who introduced his own style into the Ghazal singing will always be missed,” Vijayan wrote on Facebook.