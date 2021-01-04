Malayalam Poet Anil Panachooran Who Penned 'Entammede Jimikki Kamal' Dies After Heart Attack

Celebrated Malayalam poet, lyricist Anil Panachooran who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 , passed away at a private hospital in Kerala on Sunday night after suffering a heart attack.

Panachooran’s cremation will be held after a post mortem as the Kayamkulam Police has registered a case for 'unnatural death' on Monday based on his wife- Maya’s statement. According to hospital sources, Panachooran (55) was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital in Kollam district and was brought to another hospital in Thiruvananthapuram at around 7.20 pm and around 8.30 pm he passed away.

Panachooran had penned some super hit songs including 'Entammede Jimikki Kamal'. A native of Kayamkulam in Alappuzha, he was known for his famous lyrics in movies including 'Arabikadha', 'Kadha Parayumbol', 'Velipadinte Pusthakam'. It was director Lal Jose who introduced him as a lyricist in superhit Arabikkatha in 2007. He got a debut in Mollywood as he crooned his lines starting with 'Chora veena mannil ninnuyarnnu vanna pooomaram' and acted in the scene as a poet. The lyrics, which can be loosely translated as ' the tree regenerating with flowers from the blood-drenched soil,' connected well with the left fellow walkers followed by instant popularity. His next big hit was ' Vyathasthamoru' in film Katha Prayaumbil which was remade into Hindi as Billu Barber and Tamil as Kuselan. The 2017 song Entammede Jimikki Kamal from Velipadinte Pusthakam, after hiatus became an international hit with several dance video covers appearing on YouTube and Facebook.

His poems 'Valayil veena kilikal', 'Anadhan', 'Pranayakalam' were famous among Keralites.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and others condoled the demise of Panachooran. "His lyrics for the movies Arabikadha, and Kadha Parayumbol will remain in the hearts of Keralites forever. His untimely demise is a loss to the cultural and the film fraternity of the state," Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Chennithala said he had a good relationship with the late poet and that "we lost a talented poet and lyricist. Panachooran is survived by his wife and children named Arul and Maithreyi.