Malayalam Actress, Sister, Mother Held in Fake Currency Scam
Police had earlier seized fake currency notes with face value of Rs 2.25 lakh from Annakarayi in Idukki two days ago and three men, including a former soldier, had been arrested.
Image for representation.
Thiruvananthapuram: A Malayalam television actress and two members of her family have been arrested in connection with the seizure of counterfeit currency notes with face value of Rs 57 lakh from their residence at Kollam.
The actress, Surya Sashikumar, her sister, Shruthi and their mother Rema Devi, were arrested from Kochi, Idukki Police chief K B Venugopal said.
They have been taken to Kattapana in Idukki district.The mother of the actress was the main 'kingpin' in the case, he said.
"She had allowed the upper portion of her premises at Kollam to be used for the illegal activity. She had also financed the cost for printing by spending about 4.36 lakh," the official said.
The deal was that she would get half the share of the profit, he said.
"Over half a dozen more accused will soon be nabbed," he said.
Fake currency notes in various stages of printing and materials, which can be used for printing the fake notes, to the tune of rs 7 crore, were also seized from their residence at Kollam, Venugopal told PTI.
Police had earlier seized fake currency notes with face value of Rs 2.25 lakh from Annakarayi in Idukki two days ago and three men, including a former soldier, had been arrested.
They revealed the names of the three women during interrogation, police said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
