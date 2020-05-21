Malaysia Says Committed to Increasing Diplomatic, Trade Ties with India to 'Strengthen Palm Oil Prices'
FILE PHOTO: A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia January 30, 2019. Picture taken January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo
Indian buyers have resumed purchases of Malaysian palm oil, contracting up to 200,000 tonnes of crude palm oil for June and July, after a four-month gap following a diplomatic row.
Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Share this:
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia is committed to maintaining its good relations with India and increasing the diplomatic and trade ties between the two nations, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said on Thursday.
Indian buyers have resumed purchases of Malaysian palm oil, contracting up to 200,000 tonnes of crude palm oil for June and July, after a four-month gap following a diplomatic row.
"The government expects this positive development to strengthen palm oil prices in the market," Mohd Khairuddin said.